This free, online baby registry is making $400 million a year—here’s how

Babylist grew from being an online baby registry, with some 10 million unique monthly visitors, to a one-stop shop for new parents in 2023—with the launch of Babylist Health, which helps visitors find products and services that can be purchased using health insurance.

The company started by making it easy to order—and get reimbursed for—a breast pump. In less than a year, Babylist Health has helped more than 50,000 parents get their pumps. Next up is a marketplace for replacement parts and additional personal care products for new parents, part of the company’s broader push into healthcare.

Another aspect of this effort was Babylist’s acquisition, in January 2023, of mental health and media site Expectful, which provides information about trying to conceive, pregnancy, and postpartum care. The site recently relaunched with short-form answers to frequently asked questions—featuring responses from experts including doulas, lactation consultants, and OB/GYNs. Meanwhile, Babylist’s content studio, the Push, helps brands create campaigns to reach Babylist’s audience of 59 million.

Last year, the 13-year-old company made more than $400 million in revenue, with gross merchandise value surpassing $1 billion.