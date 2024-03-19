How Erewhon turned the grocery store into a designer brand

This year, Los Angeles health-food mecca Erewhon made $10.6 million off a single smoothie variant. The $20 Strawberry Skin Glaze smoothie was launched in 2022 in collaboration with model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber. Today, the store sells roughly 40,000 a month.

Behind the collaboration lies a smart business model. Erewhon’s strategy of designing smoothies with influencers—other collaborators include singer Olivia Rodrigo and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton—has grown its cultural cachet and business. The partnerships are mutually beneficial. Celebrities get a portion of their smoothie’s revenue while Erewhon benefits from the celebrities’ name-recognition and social-media ubiquity.

In 2023, Erewhon made an estimated $171.4 million in profit—impressive for a grocery chain with just 10 locations. Erewhon also works with the companies making the raw ingredients, charging them an inclusion fee to be credited in the smoothie description. This means Erewhon makes money even before a drink is put to market.

Perhaps the biggest symbol of the store’s cachet came in December 2023 when models in Balenciaga’s runway show walked down the runway carrying Erewhon paper bags, a nod to the store’s cultural significance.