This startup is the secret engine behind your favorite salon

Since its launch eight years ago, GlossGenius has been on a mission to help the small business owners behind spas and salons in the United States manage their reservations, payments, and customer relations. Today, its platform, which includes a customizable card reader , handles bookings and payments for more than 60,000 salons and spas, generating revenue from both subscriptions and a commission on payments.

The company rolled out a suite of new features and tools last year to help its customers grow and manage their businesses. On the reservation side, the company introduced seamless ways for businesses to have customers sign waivers and forms prior to visits, and rolled out a “deposit” feature that discourages cancelled appointments. Combined with appointment reminders, those features have reduced cancellation and no-show rates by an average of 42%.

On the back end, the company launched instant payouts, letting business owners transfer their earnings to their bank account in half an hour. The company also launched an AI marketing assistant to help spa and salon owners create email marketing campaigns, launch limited-time promotions (to fill slow days), or advertise a new service.

GlossGenius, which has signed up more salons than there are Starbucks in the U.S., does not have a sales team. Instead, its success has largely come through word of mouth. The company saw triple-digit growth in 2023 and raised $28M in a Series C funding led by L Catterton in July.