How ‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ revived Nintendo’s aging Switch console

Though Nintendo’s Switch is now more than six years old, the Japanese gaming company found a way to continue to drive sales of the aging console: by producing groundbreaking entries in its flagship games, The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros., that retain the essential look and feel of their franchises while playfully pushing boundaries.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which sold 10 million copies in its first three days alone, is set in the cartoonishly colorful Hyrule and gives players an engineer’s sense of expansiveness. They can build their own weapons and ships powered by everything from simple steam engines to advanced robotics.

Meanwhile, in Super Mario Bros.: Wonder, Mario goes on a more psychedelic kind of trip. Consuming special flowers, seeds, and mushrooms in the game causes the environment to darken, pipes to bend and come alive, and the plumber himself to transform—becoming a giant snowball, an anthropomorphic elephant, and even his ur-nemesis, the humble Goomba.

Nintendo, which also benefited from the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, produced in partnership with Illumination and distributed by Universal, reported that total sales in the first half of its 2023 fiscal year were the largest since the launch of Nintendo Switch. From April to December 2023, it sold more than 13 million Switch consoles.