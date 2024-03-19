How ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ defied fate to become one of the best games in recent years

Baldur’s Gate 3 has decidedly inauspicious origins. It’s a sequel to a game from the Windows 2000 era that no one asked for. It’s a turn-based RPG that adheres to tabletop Dungeons & Dragons rules (think endless dice-rolling). Most notably, it began life as a title for Google’s ill-fated—and now defunct—cloud gaming platform, Stadia. And yet, like the best fantasy heroes, Baldur’s Gate 3 has defied fate.

Designed by Belgium’s Larian Studios and released in August 2023, it’s captivated players, critics, and social media commentators worldwide, winning multiple game of the year awards. The game thrives on imagination: It demands that players make choices—endless choices, not always significant—that cumulatively define their characters’ identities and stories. Unlike algorithmically generated “open” games, which tend to become vaguer and same-y, Baldur’s Gate 3 is richly detailed, as if the developers anticipated every possibility, structuring stories around the most unlikely player decisions. This complexity makes each play-through unique and has inspired gamers to both replay the game, which is packed with 180 hours of cinematics, and head to social media to share their discoveries and whimsical scenarios, creating an earned media bonanza for Larian Studios.

Though the company has declined to share sales figures for Baldur’s Gate 3, it has disclosed that players spent a total 51,662 years, or 18.8 million days, on the game in 2023. Hasbro-owned Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of Dungeons & Dragons, meanwhile, announced that it has earned about $90 million last year through its licensing deal with Larian for Baldur’s Gate 3.

