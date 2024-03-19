How the developer behind ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’ made the NPCs of NYC a main character

Less resourceful developers might have focused their energies for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on, well, the two Spider-Men. But in its ambitious sequel, released in October 2023, Insomniac Games makes its web-slinging main characters, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, feel like faces in a much larger city.

For the second installment of the game, the developers greatly expanded Spider-Man’s New York City, adding not only Brooklyn and Queens but many of their eccentric residents, too. The immersive experience, which developers crafted primarily from their homes during the pandemic, necessitated extensive traditional social and geographical research: Developers consulted the Center of Brooklyn History and immersed themselves in Google Maps.

The game’s non-player characters (NPCs), meanwhile, chat with one another on all manner of offbeat, unexpected subjects—the result of “atmosphere sessions,” where the game’s producers gave voice actors straightforward prompts and then allowed them to riff and improvise, imagining unusual and neurotic characters in specific situations.

For players at home, the feel is undeniably New York-y, thanks to the game-makers’ hyper-detailed attention to the specifics of city living. Insomniac has said that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold more than 10 million physical and digital copies as of February 4, 2024.