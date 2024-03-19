This startup wants to make returning items the easiest part of online shopping

Optoro helps retailers, including Ikea, Best Buy, and Steve Madden, process returns cheaply and efficiently while offering their customers a seamless experience. Launched in 2020, the company’s express return feature—which lets customers come to a store like Staples with unboxed items that they want to return—has been rolled out to more than 1,000 stores, and more than 2 million items have been processed to date.

Building on express returns, the company launched at-home pickups in June. The service is now available in 40 cities. Optoro also puts the data it collects on returns to good use by helping its retail partners identify which customers are loyal to a store and what their return habits are. These customers might gain access to perks like at-home pickup or gift cards, while risky customers can be monitored more closely to prevent fraud.

Optoro says that it increased its revenue by 75% in 2023, while securing major new customers, including Gap.

