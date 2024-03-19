Meet the startup trying to bring Shein into the circular economy

Today, nearly $120 billion of fabric sits unused in warehouses, or gets consigned to landfills. Queen of Raw is putting that to use, connecting sellers of unused fabric with buyers via its platform marketplace for factories, retailers, and brands.

Queen of Raw also offers a monthly subscription service—called Materia Mx—that maps companies’ supply chains so they can work to minimize how much waste they produce by identifying where they are creating excess fabrics. Through this, the company has helped more than 150,000 companies save one billion gallons of water and diverted 500 tons of textiles from landfills since it launched in 2014.

In 2023, the company partnered with controversial ultra-fast-fashion manufacturer Shein to help it source excess fabric from other brands that Shein can then use to make new clothes. Though some critics have called the partnership a public relations exercise for Shein, which has an enormous environmental impact, the project could repurpose one million yards of excess fabric. The deal demonstrates the scale at which Queen of Raw can now operate. Other clients include outdoor gear company Cotopaxi and Ralph Lauren, which worked with the company to rescue 11.8 metric tons of unused material in China and Vietnam last year.

