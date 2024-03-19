This company has a trove of data on what shoppers actually want when they’re in a store

With concerns over consumer privacy leading companies to stop using third-party cookies to track customers, first-party data—data gathered from shoppers’ in-store behavior—has become increasingly important. RetailNext , which is used by more than 450 retailers, tracks sales and shoppers via in-store cameras and sensors and uses machine learning to deliver insights on the effectiveness of merchandising strategies.

Over the past year, the company has overhauled its app, making it easier for retailers and their store managers to track their data on the go. The refreshed app lets users compare this year’s information to data from the year prior, and can roll up info from multiple stores.

RetailNext grew its customer base by 12.5% in 2023—among the new additions are Burberry, the Disney Store, and Scotch & Soda—and expanded into five additional countries (giving it a presence in more than 100). It reports that 800 new retail sites adopted its technology per month, on average, in 2023.

After its 2022 acquisition of Ipsos Retail Performance, which also tracks foot traffic in stores via sensors and cameras, RetailNext began incorporating that data into its insights platform, allowing stores to measure the effectiveness of such elements as window displays and greeters. Alongside these insights, RetailNext’s in-store cameras have also been useful in detecting and addressing retail theft in real time. The detection feature reduced investigation time by 75% and retail shrink by 10% in stores that used it.