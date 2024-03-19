Walmart is meeting customers where they are, even if it’s at home

Walmart has been steadily building a frictionless e-commerce experience for its Walmart+ loyalty program —an effort to set itself up as a strong competitor to Amazon Prime. It started with mastering the contactless pick-up experience, using its stores as hubs. More recently, the retailer has focused on returns, a cornerstone of e-commerce and essential to keeping customers loyal.

During the 2022 holiday season, Walmart rolled out Curbside Returns, which allows a customer to hand off items directly to an associate who can process them within minutes of the shopper pulling up to the store. The experience is made easier thanks to the store’s internal Return With Me app, which associates use to monitor the customer’s location, receiving updates when the customer is 10 minutes away, 5 minutes away, and then at the store. After scanning the customer’s barcode, the app triggers the refund and prints the required receipts for backroom processing.

The company deepened its efforts in October by offering Walmart+ members the option to Return from Home, which includes sending employees to members’ homes to pick up items, relieving them from even having to box up their returns or print shipping labels.

Additionally, over the past two years, the company has been operating ultrafast delivery drones in 37 hubs across seven states. By the end of 2024, Walmart expects drone delivery to be available to 75% of households in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.