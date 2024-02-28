Strategic acquisition catapults information management leader to a new era of growth

BY OpenText4 minute read

In the fast-paced world of technology, where innovation is paramount, OpenText has emerged as a strategic innovation powerhouse, orchestrating a remarkable turnaround of Micro Focus. OpenText’s vision and track record of operational excellence has not only revived Micro Focus but has propelled it into a new era of potential growth by anticipating and addressing customers’ next needs in artificial intelligence (AI), security, and cloud computing.

Through a series of strategic bold initiatives and infusing new talent quickly into the organization, OpenText has successfully orchestrated the integration and turned the page on a new chapter. This new era of potential growth is marked by innovation, cloud adoption, meticulous renewals management, and an increased sense of customer confidence in the product roadmap. INNOVATION AT THE CORE A year ago, at the time of acquisition by OpenText, Micro Focus was facing a declining trajectory amid rapidly evolving market dynamics. The company had a wide portfolio of relevant technologies and an organization of deep technology experts. OpenText recognized the urgent need for a comprehensive transformation. Instead of incremental changes, OpenText leveraged its innovation engine and operational expertise to drive a strategic overhaul that aligned products with the emerging trends shaping the tech landscape. By fostering a culture of creativity in engineering and investing in research and development talent, OpenText empowered the teams to bring cutting-edge solutions to market, catering to the evolving needs of their diverse customer base. The focus and unyielding commitment to innovation led to a revival of the roadmap within the first three months and is one of the key pillars to the turn-around.

CLOUD ACCELERATION FOR FLEXIBILITY Understanding the transformative power of cloud technology, OpenText spearheaded an accelerated move to public cloud, multi-tenant applications for the former Micro Focus businesses. This acceleration not only enhanced operational efficiency but also positioned the business to rapidly respond to market changes. Cloud adoption has allowed the business units, including Application Delivery and IT Operations Management, to scale offerings in the last six months, ensuring that customers have access to flexible, secure, and scalable solutions in line with industry trends. Having transitioned several acquisitions and parts of its portfolio to the Cloud, OpenText brought the engineering experience and expertise to facilitate the migration. This shift has brought Micro Focus customers a wider array of choice around cloud migrations. The OpenText Cloud is built with the intention of flexibility and choice for its customers (“cloud your way”)—offering major capabilities in the public cloud, the private cloud, off-cloud, or as a cloud API service. STRATEGIC RENEWALS MANAGMENT Next, a critical aspect of Micro Focus’s turnaround was OpenText’s focus on efficient renewal management. By implementing streamlined processes and leveraging data-driven insights, OpenText ensured that renewals were not only managed seamlessly but also became opportunities to deepen customer relationships. This approach not only boosted revenue streams but also solidified Micro Focus’s reputation for customer-centricity.

REBUILDING CUSTOMER CONFIDENCE OpenText understood the importance of rebuilding customer confidence with the Micro Focus acquisition. A strong focus on customer centric value un-lockers reassured businesses of the product advancements into cloud and inspired buying again. Through clear communication, transparency in product development, and active engagement with the user community, OpenText has returned Micro Focus to organic growth. By aligning the product roadmap with customer expectations, OpenText instilled a renewed sense of trust among clients with its quarterly CE releases, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering value. AI AND SECURITY EVERYWHERE Lastly, OpenText’s success in turning Micro Focus around can be attributed to its keen foresight into customers’ evolving needs. Recognizing the transformative potential of AI early, OpenText pushed a strategic and proactive integration of cutting-edge AI and analytics capabilities from the Micro Focus portfolio across the whole OpenText portfolio. The strengths of the Micro Focus portfolio in AI allowed for the accelerated path to introduce OpenText Aviator to market just seven months after the acquisition. Similarly, recognizing the growing importance of data security and identity access management, OpenText has in the last 12 months integrated these capabilities, too, across the whole portfolio. OpenText is proactively bringing together its content, application automation, and experience products with the industry-leading cybersecurity and data protection capabilities from Micro Focus to deliver to new emerging needs for threat intelligence and threat hunting. This proactive security posture from the code to the cloud demonstrates a layer of trust that is essential in the era of automation and AI and is an important part of being a reliable technology partner today.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE As the business continues its trajectory of growth, OpenText’s strategic M&A moves stand as a testament to the power of visionary leadership in navigating the complex landscape of the tech industry. The successful turnaround from decline to potential growth serves as a blueprint for companies seeking reinvention in an era defined by rapid technological evolution. In conclusion, OpenText’s turnaround of this acquisition exemplifies how a forward-thinking approach, coupled with a dedication to innovation and customer success, can reshape destination points. As the business charts its course into a future marked by growth and resilience, it serves as an inspiration for others navigating their way through the challenges of today’s competitive business landscape.