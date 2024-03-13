11-ways-businesses-can-contribute-and-connect-to-BIPOC-communities

BY Fast Company Executive Board4 minute read

When a well-known or promising company comes to the area, it can be a win-win for businesses and community residents, especially if the establishment is located in an underrepresented neighborhood of people who may be struggling. It’s more than just gaining the ability to target an untapped market or provide job opportunities to help people feed their families and develop a clear shot at professional growth; it’s also about creating connections and providing education to build loyalty and trust.

With that said, there are plenty of ways for an organization to support underserved BIPOC communities—whether it’s a few blocks away or miles apart. Below, 11 experts from Fast Company Executive Board offer their best practices for company leaders who want to contribute to BIPOC communities through workforce training initiatives, financial assistance, and entrepreneurial development programs. 1. GET BEHIND A FINANCIAL LITERACY INITIATIVE. Financial literacy can be incredibly powerful for BIPOC communities. It helps bridge the wealth gap and raises awareness of breaking the debt cycle and avoiding predatory practices. Look for active organizations making a meaningful impact in this area. For example, Tirios contributes 5% of its revenues to organizations that are working to improve financial literacy and tackle homelessness. – Sachin Latawa, Tirios

2. ASK A LOCAL, MOBILIZED NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION TO PROVIDE INPUT. Speak with mobilized nonprofits in the local communities. Discuss the intended efforts with employees. The employees and local community know their needs and gaps. They will provide input into the strategy, road map, and core KPIs to track and monitor progress. Take these lessons and replicate them in other communities. Once mature, consider incorporating features into core products and services. – Jimmie Lee, JLEE 3. LET YOUR TEAM MEMBERS FROM BIPOC COMMUNITIES DIRECT YOUR EFFORTS.

You must first adhere to your principles internally by creating a diverse and inclusive culture that engages your team from BIPOC communities. Let your team guide the scope, values, and mission for these programs, and be authentic and take a bottom-up approach. Lead by example and champion their voices to lead the vision of programs you wish to support. This way, you can build loyalty and buy-in from within. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture 4. OFFER MENTORSHIPS TO CONNECT PEOPLE WITH BIZ LEADERS. I think that networking and mentorship opportunities are some of the key factors missing in most development programs that also make the biggest difference. Companies can contribute to fixing this gap by offering mentorship, one-on-ones with leaders in the business, and similar efforts to help people learn and get connected. Connections are the key to success, and you can support people with these. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

5. TRAIN POTENTIAL CANDIDATES TO BE READY FOR FUTURE JOB OPENINGS. Although cash assistance and handouts may be useful to people in the short term, the best way to help others is really to train them (possibly with a stipend, if viable) for useful jobs in the future. If a job is available where they already qualify, that is even better. Instead of giving someone a fish, teach them how to fish. – Zain Jaffer, Zain Ventures 6. GIVE CAREER GUIDANCE TO RISING AND RECENT COLLEGE GRADUATES THROUGH INTERNSHIPS.

Establish and support mentorship and internship programs designed to provide development opportunities. Focusing on career guidance, skill development, and navigating corporate environments can showcase that you are fostering an inclusive environment that values diverse perspectives. – Maria Alonso, Verity Credit Union 7. FACILITATE WAYS FOR YOUTH TO GAIN ACCESS TO SPORTS ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS. Having had the honor to contribute to, but in my younger years, living in what would now be known as a BIPOC community, it was always about creating access for people. Gaining access to youth sports coaching, community events, and ways to bring the community closer together are the things that created lasting memories for me when I was young. – Jimmy St. Louis, Franchise123

8. LAUNCH AN INCUBATOR PROGRAM TAILORED FOR ASPIRING BIPOC BIZ OWNERS. One dynamic approach is for companies to launch incubator programs tailored for BIPOC entrepreneurs. These programs can offer not just financial support but also invaluable mentorship, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops in business skills. This holistic support nurtures entrepreneurial talent and helps turn visionary ideas into thriving businesses, empowering BIPOC communities. – Leigh Burgess, Bold Industries Group, Inc. 9. PARTNER WITH BIPOC ORGANIZATIONS.

Invest in long-term partnerships with local BIPOC organizations rooted in the community. Collaborate on mentorship programs, internship opportunities, training, and business development resources to support these communities’ entrepreneurship and equal labor opportunities. Similarly, foster a business culture of inclusivity and support to align these values with all your organization’s efforts. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 10. STAY INVOLVED WITH THE BIPOC COMMUNITY AND BE CONSISTENT ABOUT INITIATIVES. Engaging with the community, particularly in BIPOC and economically challenged areas, is highly beneficial. Establishing consistent initiatives—such as yearly mentorship, scholarship programs, and business education sessions, as well as continuous financial support and direct professional interactions–can provide clear pathways toward future success and economic prosperity. – Chad Engelgau, Acxiom