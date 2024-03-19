Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

For winning a groundbreaking antitrust suit against Google’s Android app store, Epic Games is one of the most innovative gaming companies of 2024.

How Epic Games took on Google and won

BY Burt Helm1 minute read

Epic Games‘s most significant victory in 2023 wasn’t in the realms of Fortnite or its advanced Unreal gaming engine software but rather in a California Federal courtroom.

There, a jury supported Epic’s claim that Google’s operation of its Google Play Store—which typically collects between 10% and 30% of the more than $40 billion transacted annually—unfairly blocks developers from reaching consumers and constitutes an illegal monopoly. Epic contended that Google should make it easier for users to access third-party app stores, sideloaded apps, and non-Google payment services. If upheld on appeal (Google is contesting the ruling), this verdict could trigger a surge in new apps, business models, and platforms within the mobile gaming and software industries catering to the world’s approximately 2.5 billion Android phone users.

Epic’s persistence (it largely lost a similar app store lawsuit against Apple in 2021, though it’s continuing the fight) is already paying off. In December, Google announced that it was settling a similar suit with state attorneys general and implementing some changes that it says offer greater marketing freedom to game developers and app makers for Android OS phones (Epics says these moves don’t go far enough).

In 2024, the company is pushing ahead with its own marketplaces. Fortnite builders can now generate income from their in-game creations. Soon the company plans to launch an all-in-one marketplace, Fab, where users can sell and share all kinds of digital assets—and keep 88% of the revenue they generate, too.

advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Burt Helm has written for Fast Company since 2018, both as a freelance contributor and an Editor-at-Large. He writes about the video games industry, cybersecurity, big data, and the future of media More

Explore Topics