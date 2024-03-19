How Epic Games took on Google and won

Epic Games ‘s most significant victory in 2023 wasn’t in the realms of Fortnite or its advanced Unreal gaming engine software but rather in a California Federal courtroom.

There, a jury supported Epic’s claim that Google’s operation of its Google Play Store—which typically collects between 10% and 30% of the more than $40 billion transacted annually—unfairly blocks developers from reaching consumers and constitutes an illegal monopoly. Epic contended that Google should make it easier for users to access third-party app stores, sideloaded apps, and non-Google payment services. If upheld on appeal (Google is contesting the ruling), this verdict could trigger a surge in new apps, business models, and platforms within the mobile gaming and software industries catering to the world’s approximately 2.5 billion Android phone users.

Epic’s persistence (it largely lost a similar app store lawsuit against Apple in 2021, though it’s continuing the fight) is already paying off. In December, Google announced that it was settling a similar suit with state attorneys general and implementing some changes that it says offer greater marketing freedom to game developers and app makers for Android OS phones (Epics says these moves don’t go far enough).

In 2024, the company is pushing ahead with its own marketplaces. Fortnite builders can now generate income from their in-game creations. Soon the company plans to launch an all-in-one marketplace, Fab, where users can sell and share all kinds of digital assets—and keep 88% of the revenue they generate, too.