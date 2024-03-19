Inside the quest to turn the centuries-old game of chess into must-see reality TV

BY David Salazar4 minute read

Chess.com is No. 50 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

How do you turn a game like chess into a spectator sport? Like any good chess match, it requires making the right moves well before advancing the attack. In 2023, the freemium chess platform Chess.com logged more games played (12.5 billion) than ever before while solidifying its status as not just a place to play chess but as the game’s cultural hub, full of everything from news to memes to the best Twitch streamers. It was a triumph years in the making, says CEO Erik Allebest, who cofounded the company with his BYU classmate Jay Severson in 2007. “Several years ago, we decided that chess can’t just be about the game and the moves—it has to be about the story,” says Allebest. He gives credit to the company’s chief chess officer, Daniel Rensch: “His vision was for chess to be cool to watch in a different way—not just the classical, slow tournament way, but in a fun way.”

The company’s relationship with a coterie of online chess players and content creators who first rose to prominence on YouTube and Twitch has been crucial. Over the past several years, Chess.com has brought them into its orbit, equipping them with tools for their streams and videos—from ad-free game boards to ways to let streamers play their followers. These creators include grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, who has more than 4 million Twitch and YouTube subscribers; international master Levy Rozman, who goes by GothamChess, with 5.6 million followers across platforms; and sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez, who stream together as BotezLive and have 2.7 million subscribers across both platforms. An early effort with streamers was 2020’s PogChamps, which paired Nakamura and Alexandra Botez with notable non-chess Twitch streamers to teach them the game and then livestreamed a virtual tournament with a $50,000 prize. The tournament’s latest iteration, held in August 2023, was the first to feature in-person games and offered a $100,000 purse. “They were working to grow the game, and we were working to grow them,” Allebest says of Chess.com’s early creator partners. “We kind of built this together.” What they’ve built is a robust content machine. When events like a 2022 cheating scandal involving the game’s enfant terrible, Hans Niemann, occurred or new products like a cat chess bot that handily beats grandmasters (despite its deceptively low Elo strength rating) took off, the content flowed and the Chess.com traffic rose. In 2023, the company let even more of its users launch their content careers with its Community Streamer Program, which gives them access to its streaming tools and affiliate program.

“Our platform is a place to support our creators,” Allebest says. Part of that support is the company’s Chess TV channel, which also broadcasts on Twitch and the sports-streamer Fubo and offers programming that mixes streamers’ content, live coverage of in-house tournaments and international events, and news updates from the world of chess. “Streamers covet the space on our Chess TV channel because it helps them with discoverability, which can be challenging in an otherwise big sea of content on YouTube and Twitch,” he says. These efforts garnered a high-profile cosign last year from a company that knows about bringing sports to TV: Endeavor Group Holdings, which made a strategic investment in Chess.com with plans to develop nonscripted content around the game. Endeavor, which owns a major stake in WWE and UFC and produces events around every major sporting event, “recognizes and sees that the future of content isn’t just putting a show on TV, but it’s interactive, it’s joined with celebrities and content and means much more than a show,” Allebest says. “There’s something so sticky about chess content that’s hard to explain. But it’s demonstrable. When it starts to get into people’s feeds and recommendations, it just stays and perpetuates itself.” Active Pieces Here’s a look at some of the people in the Chess.com universe and how they’re bringing new energy and audiences to the classic game.

Hikaru Nakamura, aka GMHikaru Chess.com’s founders credit Nakamura, the five-time U.S. Chess Champion and grandmaster, with bringing pro chess players to the site in the 2010s. Now he hosts the site’s weekly tournament for fellow titled players—which he’s won 64 times since 2020. Anna Cramling

Whether staring down a hustler in NYC or getting critiqued by her grand- master mom, Anna Cramling (herself a master player in the women’s rankings) offers her 1.2 million subscribers across Twitch and YouTube both digital instruction and scenes of the IRL chess community. Larry Fitzgerald Jr. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver competed in Chess.com’s BlitzChamps II tournament in summer 2023. Chess.com hyped the one-day event on Chess TV by letting users play against a chess bot trained on Fitzgerald’s prior matches.

Levy Rozman, aka GothamChess The 28-year-old International Master’s Twitch bio calls him “the internet’s chess teacher.” It’s not an overstatement. His 4.6 million YouTube subscribers helped him surpass 1 billion views and made his October 2023 book, How to Win at Chess, a bestseller. Alexandra and Andrea Botez, aka BotezLive

The BotezLive sisters have both been playing chess since they were children, amassing 2.7 million subscribers on Twitch and YouTube. They’ve participated in multiple Chess.com PogChamps tournaments, inspiring non-chess streamers to play for charity. James Canty III, aka GMCanty Billing himself in his videos as a Jedi master, International Chess Federation Master Canty exemplifies Chess.com’s wide range of partnerships. Besides commentating on events for Chess TV, Canty also has his own course on the Chess.com-owned Chessable.