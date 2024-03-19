When gaming companies want to reach African gamers, they tap this company for help

Carry1st , headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, helps major Western video game publishers like Riot Games market their titles to consumers across the African continent. Founded in 2018 by two financiers from Morgan Stanley, the company makes money via an innovative business model, acting as a marketing agency, mobile games publisher, and mobile payment processor.

In 2023, when Riot Games launched new servers aimed at South African players for its multiplayer battle game Valorant, Carry1st partnered with the publisher, running tournaments at Comic Con Africa and designing social media campaigns that generated more than 20 million impressions. Meanwhile, through its Pay1st system, Carry1st processes payments for in-game transactions, making it possible for African consumers who rely on any of 120 different nonstandard mobile payments—such as Kenya’s M-Pesa system—to purchase items in games, including for Valorant, Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash of Clans, EA Sports FC Mobile, and Mobile Premier League.

Carry1st combines these two businesses in a community platform it calls Tribe, which grew to more than 400,000 members last year and has hosted over 200 unique tournaments and events, including Africa’s largest all-female tournament, Women’s War. The more new players its agency attracts, the more payments flow through its Pay1st system.

In February, Sony made a strategic investment in Carry1st, with an eye toward growing its video game footprint in Africa.