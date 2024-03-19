This startup created an accessible video game controller

First-person shooter games have long been impossible to play for anyone who has lost the use of a hand. Azeron , a boutique maker of custom gaming peripherals based in Ventspils, Latvia, designs and manufactures a special controller called the Cyro that allows gamers to play first-person shooter and other PC games one-handed.

While sales of the device, which it introduced at the end of 2022, are small—just over 2,000 units globally, because of supply chain challenges—the reaction from disabled veterans and their families, in particular, has been overwhelming: “I’m not exaggerating when I say that the Cyro has improved his life more than any drug, therapy, or prosthetic,” wrote the mother of a 20-year-old amputee. “I wish we knew about it sooner. I wish the rehabilitation hospital was aware of it.”

The company, which was founded in 2019 and has about 100 employees, also makes the Cyborg, an ergonomic, glovelike customizable controller favored by those with carpal tunnel and nerve damage.

