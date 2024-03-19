To combat in-game cheaters, Activision Blizzard doesn’t just ban them, it frustrates them

The L.A.-based game publisher Activision Blizzard has introduced an ambitious set of features to curb toxic speech and in-game cheating in its Call of Duty franchise.

In 2023, working with a company called Modulate, Activision introduced ToxMod, which sifts through the voice chats on multiplayer servers across five continents and uses AI to flag—in real time—speech that could be abusive, muting bullies and escalating egregious behavior for human review. After a beta test in North America, the ToxMod feature rolled out in November 2023 with the launch of Modern Warfare III in every market but Asia.

Activision also internally developed investigation tools capable of scanning gameplay for evidence of hacking and cheating among Call of Duty’s 90 million active players. Instead of just banning cheaters, the Ricochet team employs creative tactics to embarrass and frustrate them. A player using a hack to see through walls might find themselves in a game where all other players are invisible. Bullies might face a relentless, overpowered non-player character (NPC).

Another new system, Splat, manipulates in-game physics, causing cheaters to experience intense, rapid falls; they might hit the bottom step of a flight of stairs as though they’d just plummeted from a skyscraper. Activision reports that its existing anti-toxicity moderation has already restricted voice and/or text chat to more than 2 million accounts and reduced players’ exposure to disruptive voice chat by 50% since the game’s launch.