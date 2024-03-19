The most innovative companies in gaming for 2024

Millennials and Gen Z consumers are immersed in games: They spend 19% of their leisure time gaming, according to Newzoo. They are devoting more and more social media time to consuming and posting content about their in-game experiences. It’s no wonder: In 2023, the most innovative AAA games—the video-game industry’s term for its big-budget blockbusters—presented players with worlds that felt undeniably immersive and lifelike. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, developed by Insomniac Games, brings web-slinging players to a New York City that looks and sounds just like the genuine article, from the gleaming skyscrapers to the neurotic chitchat of passersby. Larian Studios‘ Baldur’s Gate 3 presents a world so vast and full of provocative characters and choices that playing it for the 200 hours it takes to finish the game makes the player feel something like real-life regrets—musing about all the paths they didn’t take, all the things they didn’t find, the relationships they left behind or cut short. Nintendo feeds players’ imaginations with endlessly customizable tools and vehicles in Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and expands their minds with the trippy transformations in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Even games aimed at kindergartners—Crayola Create & Play by Red Games—are massively open-world adventures.

Other companies are making games more accessible to even more people, meanwhile. Azeron, the boutique peripherals maker, designed a controller that allows disabled players to take part in complex first-person shooters using just one hand. Activision is cracking down on bullying and cheating by more dominant players to make the multiplayer worlds of Call of Duty more welcoming to others. Companies such as Carry1st are bringing Western games to the developing markets in Africa, providing ways that African consumers can use more than 120 different nonstandard payment systems to transact in games like Valorant.

The result? Whether designed by huge teams with mega budgets or crafty individuals like Zeekerss (whose horror-comedy game Lethal Company was downloaded by millions), games today are something that players don’t simply watch and consume, but participate in and experience in a way that blends their experience of digital and real worlds like never before.