This year’s most innovative companies in retail

In just four years, live shopping app Whatnot has turned into the biggest marketplace for collectibles by getting sellers on the app to approach their work as content creators around their products. Baby registry company Babylist has also gone all in on customer data, using it to create content and products that can best help new and expecting parents and family members. Online jeweler Angara is helping consumers get what they need, letting them use an AI-powered tool to design and create unique jewelry pieces within their budget that can be shipped ultrafast.

At the same time, big-box stores have been working to make in-store shopping and the returns process as painless as possible. Walmart has built on its work to create a frictionless commerce experience for Walmart+ loyalty customers by updating its returns process. Through an app, the store can track when customers are returning items in-store or curbside and automatically trigger a refund when they approach. The superstore also unveiled a program to send Walmart associates to Walmart+ members’ homes so their members won’t need to box up the items or print return labels. Tech company Optoro launched a feature called Express Returns, offering customers at big retailers, including Best Buy and Steve Madden, at-home pickups for items they want to return. The company also uses the data it collects from the returns to help retailers identify loyal customers and their return habits.

For meeting customers where they are, even if it’s at home