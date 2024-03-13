15-business-tactics-to-build-connections-and-grow-your-brand

BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

In a fickle economy that is difficult to gauge from one moment to the next, the worst thing that brand leaders can do is take their consumers for granted. Having an open-door policy on social media or even meeting face-to-face with current clients and customers is always a good way to gain a better understanding of what the consumer is looking for and going through.

Engaging in those types of conversations upfront will only help a growing business thrive further in the future. It also helps leaders and teams strengthen client relationships and build better trust. Here, 15 Fast Company Executive Board members each share one tip to help brand managers and their teams stay accountable and better connected to their customers in the digital marketplace. 1. LEAD WITH VALUE. Engaging directly with consumers means leading with value, rather than selling. It’s important to keep in mind that genuine engagement means not only speaking directly to the recipient of the communication but also creating content that recipients themselves want to share. It’s not too much to ask, “Could this message change someone’s life?” If the answer is no, the bar isn’t high enough. – Pat Perdue, Pat Perdue Strategy, Branding, and Influence

2. BE KIND TO YOUR CONSUMERS. Reward your consumers by creating authentic connections. Reply to their comments on social media and say something witty, funny, or kind to leave a lasting impression. Surprise and delight them as often as possible by leveraging your CRM data—remember their birthdays, throw in a sample of their favorite product, or celebrate a milestone order. Direct consumers are human; make them feel seen. – Sharon Lee Thony, SLT Consulting 3. HAVE REAL CONVERSATIONS WITH CUSTOMERS.

Experience the engagement through the lens of your consumer. Find out what the experience is like and where the points of failure or dissatisfaction can occur through real conversations. Address and fix those pain points, and start the cycle again. Create a culture of continual improvement and raving fans. – Dawn Sizer, 3rd Element Consulting Inc. 4. DISCOVER AND PERSONALIZE THE USER EXPERIENCE. Personalization is a popular answer, but context is critical. Just adding a consumer’s first name or location doesn’t add value. Use data to make their lives easier. Recommend products based on search and purchase history. Trigger abandoned-cart emails to make it easier for them to continue their shopping. Provide real-time delivery updates. Every action must be relevant and impactful. – Steve Pruden, Studio Science

5. SHARE YOUR BRAND’S POV ON SPECIFIC TRENDS. It’s crucial to build your personal brand. Develop content, post your point of view on specific trends in your space, and use real-world scenarios to back up your opinions. This will help position you as a thought leader on specific topics. – Rob Miller, VIP IT Inc. 6. OPTIMIZE YOUR BRAND IMAGE AND COPY ON PRODUCT LISTINGS.

Don’t underestimate the power of optimizing imagery and copy on product listings to meet current consumer preferences. Brand growth on marketplaces maps to a simple formula: revenue equals traffic times conversion times price. Creating craveable content for your listings is often the single biggest driver of increasing conversion on a digital marketplace. – Beau Oyler, Enlisted Design 7. INVEST IN TARGETED ADS WITH CLEAR CALLS TO ACTION. Business leaders can better engage consumers by leveraging direct response marketing techniques. Using targeted ads with clear CTAs, based on consumer behavior and preferences, enhances personalization and drives engagement. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn, with precise audience segmentation, allow for easy customer engagement, driving valuable interaction and conversion. – Jack Borie, Ubix Labs

8. MAKE YOUR BRAND HUMAN-CENTERED. Human-centered social media engagement is the most direct and effective tool to use with your audience in the digital marketplace. Memes and trends are not for everyone, but one simple way is to incorporate a “human element” in your content. Whether it’s someone from your leadership and team or a key community member who relates to your business, make your brand more recognized by being relatable. – Fatima Al-Dosari, Qatar America Institute for Culture 9. ADDRESS PEOPLE’S PAIN POINTS.

Create social media content that speaks to consumer pain points. People often don’t know what they want from a business, but they’ll recognize it when they see a brand discussing pain points. Identify the best videos that get the most traction in views, likes, comments, and shares. Run those as ads to amplify the messages that most resonate with your audience. – Robert Brill, Brill Media 10. BE OPEN TO SHARING YOUR BRAND’S POLITICAL VIEWS. Many might think this is bad advice, but don’t shy away from openly sharing your political views. It’s always been a big no-no, but as someone involved in the communications field, I can tell you it’s a huge mistake not to. Speaking with intelligence about how you see things is the responsibility of a leader. Hiding for fear of losing customers is not leadership. – Peter Nicholson, Hill Holliday

11. WRITE RELEVANT CONTENT. Create and publish lots of great content that people will actually want to read. People are very busy and don’t want to be sold to. For example, I receive close to a dozen emails a day from various tech vendors (usually AI related) and they all go right in the trash. I get more inquiries from writing an online article than I would from sending out a hundred cold emails or spamming people on LinkedIn. – Rio Longacre, Slalom Consulting 12. OPEN WITH A HOOK TO ATTRACT YOUR READERS’ ATTENTION.

Direct consumers are bombarded with so much data. Hooks are a great way to create short sentences that regain their attention. Use a multi-generational approach, targeting proper audiences. I am learning more to include hooks for different generations and use cases to connect to different direct consumers in their best format. Balance diverse approaches within the brand. – Jimmie Lee, JLEE 13. FRAME YOUR MESSAGE AROUND THE CUSTOMER. Frame your messaging around your customer, not your product or service. For instance, to license plays and musicals, my team rarely messages directly about the title itself. We talk about the theater producer seeking a box office winner to win back their audience. The more we frame our messaging around the customer, the more digital engagement we see. – Jeffery Keilholtz, Broadway Licensing Global

14. COMMUNICATE AUTHENTICALLY WITH CONSUMERS. Personalize the content and directly tag consumers in communications and posts. Be authentic and kind when giving shoutouts. People love it when other people are genuine in their communications, and it can be a way to stand out with your consumers and build a relationship with them. I love it when people engage with my LinkedIn posts, and I’ve made friends with some of my digital connections this way. – Jo Ann Herold, Herold Growth Consulting 15. STICK TO THE POINT AND AVOID RAMBLING.