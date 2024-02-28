Death threats, abuse, and stalking: How toxic behavior is making local politicians flee public office

For Rigel Robinson, serving on the Berkeley City Council in California was “incredible.” In a district that he calls the “epicenter” of the city’s housing crisis, he’d been able to lock in zoning reforms and get approval for more than 2,000 new housing units since he was first elected in 2018. Then the youngest person ever on the council, he’d gone on to run for mayor last year. “We have materially reduced homelessness during the last five years,” he says, “and I think it has a lot to do with the new perspectives . . . on our council.”

Those new perspectives come from younger candidates and candidates of color, says Robinson, a 27-year-old Korean American. However, they’re not always the most popular. “We’ve upset a lot of people,” he admits. “The People’s Park [Housing] project is the epicenter of that.”

A controversial plan to build residences that serve students and unhoused people on a historic public space, it’s been the focus of relentless threats directed at Robinson by his constituents. Some have followed him around with megaphones, yelling that he was funded by the Ku Klux Klan or “owned” by the University of California, Berkeley—“all sorts of bizarre conspiracy theories,” he says. Antagonists wearing disguises would pop up at Robinson’s public appearances to film him. They threatened his life.

For years, Robinson accepted the harassment as part of the job, a necessary evil of performing public service. But when threatening messages began appearing at his home, which he shares with his fiancée, he decided the abuse had gone too far. He remembers telling his fiancée, “If someone ever throws a brick through our window, I’m resigning immediately,” he says. “Sometime after that I realized, if that was a serious conversation we were having, then we were already way past that point. That’s not normal.” Robinson acted with his family’s safety in mind—he quit his job and ended his mayoral run.