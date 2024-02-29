How to apply the Chiefs ‘championship DNA’ to the boardroom

BY Jon Cook5 minute read

As a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, there are currently three certainties in life: death, taxes, and the likelihood that our team will lift the Lombardi trophy at the end of the NFL season.

Unequivocally, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes era has been synonymous with success. Six consecutive AFC Championship games. Four Super Bowl appearances. Three rings. This level of success also produces intense scrutiny and detractors. Throughout the season, each of the team’s failures was gleefully cheered-on by the rest of the league. A study of NFL fans’ tweets found that the Chiefs were the most hated team in the league—narrowly edging out the Cowboys and Eagles. Most teams would wilt under this level of pressure. But not the Chiefs.

5 attributes to establish championship DNA As a proud member of “Chiefs Kingdom,” I’ve spent what some might consider an obsessive amount of time scrutinizing their success. From what I can see, there are solid comparisons between a championship squad and a successful company—understanding it’s a team effort, playing to your strengths, chemistry between coaches and players, learning from setbacks, and acknowledging and correcting deficiencies while maintaining genuine connectedness. Let’s consider five attributes the Chiefs have utilized to establish a championship DNA over the past several seasons. 1: Underdog mentality: Despite winning its division, many considered the team on shaky ground entering the playoffs. In fact, in the Chiefs’s final three playoff games—versus the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, and the 49ers—the Chiefs were deemed slight underdogs in each game by the sports books. They unabashedly adopted an “us against the world” mentality, making an already tightknit team even more so. Of course, this approach can be used by companies or work teams when they’re up against it. Regardless of a company’s position in the marketplace, rallying the troops to overcome predictions of failure or perceived slights can bring people together for a common purpose.

2: Working through distractions: Travis Kelce’s romance with Taylor Swift took the NFL, popular culture, and national politics by storm. When Swift started attending games to cheer on her new boyfriend, every aspect of her attendance was scrutinized in excruciating detail. There’s no denying that the emergence of “Trav & Tay” created challenges for the duo, and to the best of their ability, they navigated the endless questions and speculation with grace and patience. But it also created challenges for the Chiefs, which did their best to let Taylor “just” be a fan. In the course of doing business, there are times when an unforeseen circumstance can quickly turn into a distraction. It’s important for those nearest the situation to set guidelines and reassure others how things will be managed, then be steadfast in their approach. The sliding scale between manageable side show and veritable circus can happen quickly, and if things get out of hand, it can be incredibly difficult to reign them back.

3: Importance of role players: Given their potential impact on the game outcome, NFL placekickers receive scant attention prior to a game. Throughout this season—and for most of his professional career—Harrison Butker (famously called “Buttkicker” by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid)—has quietly become one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the team’s arsenal. This year Butker took it another level. During the regular season he made 33 of 35 field goals—including a perfect five for five from 50 yards or longer—and all 38 extra points. In the final game he accounted for 13 of the team’s 25 points, including the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. Some even thought he should be the first kicker in NFL history to be named Super Bowl MVP. There are buttkickers in each of our companies. It’s a person with a slightly unique role relative to everyone else. They are known as skilled, reliable, and essential to nearly every major business decision or project. It’s important not to take these individuals for granted, acknowledging their positive impact and celebrating their ongoing contributions.

4: Humble swagger: To a certain extent, success can beget success, but it’s not guaranteed. The record books are filled with teams who played in the Super Bowl one year, only to unravel the next. It takes a special team—or business—to string together super successful performances year over year. One of the most tangible measures of confidence is how a team performs when losing. A successful corporate entity has every right to feel confidence and exhibit swagger, at the right times and in proper balance. I love visiting a VML office and encountering our agency’s intersection logo mark displayed in a unique and creative way . . . or seeing a colleague happily wearing a piece of branded apparel. A sense of humble swagger can be experienced when we’re together at key company events, like the annual meeting, and when we’re engaged in community outreach. 5: Sense of humor: The NFL season is long, violent, and exhausting. Future Hall of Fame head coach Andy Reid has a longstanding tradition of letting the players suggest plays and some of them eventually make it into the playbook. At this year’s Super Bowl, the name of the game-winning play was “Tom and Jerry,” while last year’s winning play was called “Corn Dog” and resulted in two late touchdowns.

Modern business can be serious as well, but we can always make room for lightheartedness and special touches. At VML, during company meetings we encourage each presenter to include an opening slide with a montage of personal photos, often including family members, friends, pets, vacation experiences, hobbies, etc. No matter how serious the topic to be discussed, learning more about the speaker is always a fun icebreaker and a highlight of the session. Final words When you strip down the Chiefs “championship DNA” to its core, it comes down to one thing: winning when it matters most. No team—or company—can win every game or every project, but special ones win way more than their share. These entities have a greater degree of “buy in” from their teammates and employees. There is a shared faith and confidence in what’s being pursued, be it trying to get to the Super Bowl or beat the analysts’ projections. After all the Chiefs’ success the past several years, you’d think the team would be poised for a let-down. After this year’s big victory, Coach Reid admitted he hadn’t thought a lot about possibly winning three consecutive Super Bowls—something no team has ever done. Then he added if the Chiefs can do it, “that would be pretty neat.” Now that’s humble swagger.