Macy’s will add 150 locations to its list of closing stores as sales decline

Iconic department-store chain Macy’s today announced that it is preparing to close 150 stores after a disappointing holiday quarter that saw sales fall almost 2%. The announcement of the store closures is part of a turnaround plan that the company says is “a bold new chapter” in its history.

The decision to close 150 underperforming stores comes after Macy’s already announced the closure of 5 of its stores in January. As of October 2023, Macy’s had about 500 Macy’s-branded stores. After these closures, there will be around 350 Macy’s stores left in the United States.

Reached for comment by Fast Company, the retailer said it did not yet have a list of the locations to share. The company announced the closures would be completed sometime in 2026. It said it expects to close the first 50 locations by the end of this fiscal year. Moreover, Macy’s revealed that it would prioritize investing in the remaining Macy’s stores.

“Closing a store is never an easy decision,” Macy’s said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to supporting our impacted colleagues with opportunities wherever available across Macy’s, Inc. and to communicating with transparency.”