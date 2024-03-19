The most innovative companies in Latin America for 2024

In 2024, Latin American companies have continued to develop comprehensive solutions for the region’s specific challenges while creating impactful tools that resonate worldwide.

Health remains a top priority, given the under-resourced healthcare systems. Brazilian digital insurance company Alice has tackled high cesarean birth rates, the second-highest globally, by creating patient-oriented solutions. Their efforts have improved vaginal birth rates from 20% to 70%, aligning more closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations.

In Chile, where only 20% of the population has access to private healthcare, Examedi has introduced digital, in-person, and hybrid services at a fraction of the price. This offers an alternative to the overwhelmed public healthcare system and enhances patient care.

Farmacias Similares has shown that healthcare can be both entertaining and accessible. After its mascot Dr. Simi gained worldwide popularity, the company tripled its demand, expanding efforts to employ and cater to people with disabilities.