The most innovative companies in healthcare for 2024

In 2023, while the COVID public health emergency expired in May, the need for better healthcare was as omnipresent as ever. The country weathered another COVID surge, allergies worsened, and the overall lifespan for Americans has declined to an all-time low for the first time in two decades.

“We have a wonderful sick-care system that takes care of very sick people, but a very inadequate healthcare system.” says Asaf Bitton, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In 2024, in recognition of the importance of healthcare, Fast Company has expanded its traditional list of 10 companies to 15 in order to celebrate the most innovative companies working to create a better system for everyone.

This year, our list features Children’s Health, a Texas-based pediatric system that’s training primary care doctors to also handle mental health care; Nectar Life Sciences, which is reimagining allergy care so it can be customized for a patient’s specific needs and handled from home; and telehealth company WellTheory for creating a more efficient paradigm for autoimmune-disorder care. We’re also honoring Galileo, which helps small business provide healthcare for their employees, and Included Health, which is making sure large employers get the most bang for their buck when purchasing healthcare for their employees.

For finding new ways to help vulnerable people treat their opioid use disorder