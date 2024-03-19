Fast company logo
Why Bicycle Health, Equip, Galileo, and CopilotIQ are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in healthcare for 2024.

The most innovative companies in healthcare for 2024

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

In 2023, while the COVID public health emergency expired in May, the need for better healthcare was as omnipresent as ever. The country weathered another COVID surge, allergies worsened, and the overall lifespan for Americans has declined to an all-time low for the first time in two decades.

“We have a wonderful sick-care system that takes care of very sick people, but a very inadequate healthcare system.” says Asaf Bitton, a professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In 2024, in recognition of the importance of healthcare, Fast Company has expanded its traditional list of 10 companies to 15 in order to celebrate the most innovative companies working to create a better system for everyone.

This year, our list features Children’s Health, a Texas-based pediatric system that’s training primary care doctors to also handle mental health care; Nectar Life Sciences, which is reimagining allergy care so it can be customized for a patient’s specific needs and handled from home; and telehealth company WellTheory for creating a more efficient paradigm for autoimmune-disorder care. We’re also honoring Galileo, which helps small business provide healthcare for their employees, and Included Health, which is making sure large employers get the most bang for their buck when purchasing healthcare for their employees.

1. Bicycle Health

For finding new ways to help vulnerable people treat their opioid use disorder

2. Children’s Health

For training primary care doctors to be on the frontlines of mental health

3. Equip

For bringing eating disorder treatment to patients of all ages

4. Galileo

For making healthcare affordable to small businesses

5. Included Health

For using virtual care to help employers save real money

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific

For improving maternal health and HIV care through testing

7. Devoted Health

For making older patients’ longevity a priority

8. Function Health

For making lab tests more functional for its members

9. WellTheory

For automating autoimmune care

10. TBD Health

For taking the uncertainty—and judgment—out of sexual health

11. CopilotIQ

For getting smart about improving eldercare outcomes

12. Egnite

For bringing big data to hearts and hearts to big data

13. Luna

For bringing physical therapy to people’s homes

14. Evvy

For helping vaginal microbiomes flourish

15. Nectar Life Sciences

For helping allergy sufferers breathe easy

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

