The most innovative companies in robotics for 2024

One of the traditional hot spots for robots has been warehouses—large facilities that often require moving heavy objects and are usually off-limits to all but authorized personnel, making them a relatively safe space to introduce robots.

But robots these days are taking on tasks in more complex, dynamic, and even dangerous environments. For example, Gecko Robotics robots must perform their inspections in the cramped spaces of ICBM silos and navy ships and submarines, and Nearthlabs drones have to fly up close and personal to wind turbines to check them properly. Stratom’s devices are designed to service military aircraft on busy flight lines that may not be far from front lines. And the Doodle Labs drone-communications systems see use on actual front lines by Ukrainians defending the country against Russia’s invasion.

While Dusty Robotics shouldn’t have to worry about its hardware being shot at, the hard-hat-required realm of construction sites imposes its own challenge to its robots as they mark building layouts on floors. The same goes for Teleo’s remote-control systems, which allow distant humans to drive construction machinery on job sites.

And even inside the more controlled confines of warehouses, room remains for innovation: Symbotic, for example, has optimized its warehouse robots for fast, 24-hour operation in areas walled off from human workers, while Locus Robotics and Agility Robotics have designed theirs to work alongside people—Agility’s hardware is even capable of hearing and responding to spoken instructions from humans. Finally, while Opentrons’s lab robots get to work indoors, there they must perform the delicate work of dealing with micropipettes and cell samples.