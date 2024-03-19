Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Symbotic, Doodle Labs, Stratom, and Teleo are among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the robotics category.

The most innovative companies in robotics for 2024

BY Rob Pegoraro2 minute read

One of the traditional hot spots for robots has been warehouses—large facilities that often require moving heavy objects and are usually off-limits to all but authorized personnel, making them a relatively safe space to introduce robots.

But robots these days are taking on tasks in more complex, dynamic, and even dangerous environments. For example, Gecko Robotics robots must perform their inspections in the cramped spaces of ICBM silos and navy ships and submarines, and Nearthlabs drones have to fly up close and personal to wind turbines to check them properly. Stratoms devices are designed to service military aircraft on busy flight lines that may not be far from front lines. And the Doodle Labs drone-communications systems see use on actual front lines by Ukrainians defending the country against Russia’s invasion.

While Dusty Robotics shouldn’t have to worry about its hardware being shot at, the hard-hat-required realm of construction sites imposes its own challenge to its robots as they mark building layouts on floors. The same goes for Teleo’s remote-control systems, which allow distant humans to drive construction machinery on job sites.

And even inside the more controlled confines of warehouses, room remains for innovation: Symbotic, for example, has optimized its warehouse robots for fast, 24-hour operation in areas walled off from human workers, while Locus Robotics and Agility Robotics have designed theirs to work alongside people—Agility’s hardware is even capable of hearing and responding to spoken instructions from humans. Finally, while Opentrons’s lab robots get to work indoors, there they must perform the delicate work of dealing with micropipettes and cell samples. 

1. Symbotic

For speeding up warehouse robots, even if they have to work in the dark

2. Doodle Labs

For networking drones in some of the most hostile conditions imaginable

3. Agility Robotics

For giving factory robots hands and ears

4. Locus Robotics

For building warehouse robots that can work alongside, not just in place of, humans.

5. Dusty Robotics

For helping to get construction projects done on budget and on time

6. Gecko Robotics

For going under the hood to inspect power plants, storage tanks, and submarines

advertisement

7. Nearthlab

For fusing hardware and software to streamline wind-turbine inspections

8. Opentrons

For kick-starting a robot dexterous enough to fill a micropipette

9. Stratom

For putting robots to work on flight lines that are often near front lines

10. Teleo

For extending the utility of construction and mining equipment by getting people out of their cabs

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rob Pegoraro writes about computers, gadgets, telecom, social media, apps, and other things that beep or blink. He has met most of the founders of the Internet and once received a single-word e-mail reply from Steve Jobs. More

Explore Topics