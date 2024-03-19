How Symbotic is speeding up warehouse robots, even in the dark

Symbotic is No. 34 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

You could fill a warehouse with all the warehouse robots flooding the market these days, but Symbotic stands out for its holistic approach to automating warehouse logistics. Its SymBot robots operate on routing algorithms inside a dedicated area of a warehouse, cooperating autonomously with an array of sensors to move with precision and speed.

Where some other robotics firms have built bots that can work alongside humans, Symbotic’s concept keeps robots in their own section of a warehouse to operate more efficiently—even with the lights out, after most employees go home. (According to OSHA estimates, forklift accidents result in 75 to 100 fatalities and nearly 35,000 serious injuries in the U.S. every year.)

“We didn’t feel that folks were looking at the whole supply chain as a system or the whole warehouse as a system,” says Bill Boyd, chief strategy officer of the Wilmington, Massachusetts, company.