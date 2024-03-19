How Symbotic is speeding up warehouse robots, even in the dark

Symbotic is No. 34 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
You could fill a warehouse with all the warehouse robots flooding the market these days, but Symbotic stands out for its holistic approach to automating warehouse logistics. Its SymBot robots operate on routing algorithms inside a dedicated area of a warehouse, cooperating autonomously with an array of sensors to move with precision and speed.
Where some other robotics firms have built bots that can work alongside humans, Symbotic’s concept keeps robots in their own section of a warehouse to operate more efficiently—even with the lights out, after most employees go home. (According to OSHA estimates, forklift accidents result in 75 to 100 fatalities and nearly 35,000 serious injuries in the U.S. every year.)
“We didn’t feel that folks were looking at the whole supply chain as a system or the whole warehouse as a system,” says Bill Boyd, chief strategy officer of the Wilmington, Massachusetts, company.
SymBots are designed to work inside existing facilities after a retrofit, which Symbotic says can double throughput. The latest generation of SymBots—which include eight cameras and can reach speeds of up to 20 mph, with traction control for better maneuverability—can sense their position to within 1 centimeter of any object. “Once a human drops off material to our system,” Boyd explains, “there is no human contact with that product until it comes out on a pallet ready for that store.”
The terabytes of data that Symbotic’s software can generate about warehouse operations can also be cross-referenced with customer data to allow its robots to stack that pallet for more efficient unloading at its destination. And as that warehouse-logistics data continues to accumulate, it may prove to be an asset for efficiency-minded firms, Boyd says. Already, Symbotic’s list of clients includes Albertsons, Target, and Walmart, which helped drive 2023 revenue to nearly $1.2 billion, up 98% over 2022.
