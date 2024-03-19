Here’s why Amazon has invested in warehouse robots from Agility Robotics

Most warehouse robots are more R2-D2 than C-3PO, but Agility Robotics’s Digit, announced in commercial form in March 2023, features two legs, two arms, and a head. This bipedal beast also has the equivalent of hands to lift and place plastic totes in warehouses, such as those of Amazon, which is now testing Digit’s utility in its own facilities. And like a good protocol droid, Digit can also hear and respond to human instructions, using a large language model AI subsystem to interpret and respond to that input.

In addition to Amazon’s testing—backed up by Amazon’s support in the form of unspecified funding from its $1 billion Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund—Agility has a pilot program underway at a factory outside Atlanta that distributes Spanx undergarments. Agility also began construction of a “RoboFab” factory outside Salem, Oregon, in 2022 and expects it to open in 2024, eventually scaling up to producing 10,000 robots a year.

