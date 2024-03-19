How battlefield testing has validated the long-range wireless systems from Doodle Labs

Most robotics companies can’t say their equipment has been validated by having Russian soldiers shoot at it, but Doodle Labs’s long-range wireless systems have seen widespread use by Ukrainian solders in that country’s fight to resist and repel Russia’s invasion.

The frequency-hopping features of Doodle’s Mesh Rider Radio were upgraded in October 2023 with the release of Sense, a patent-pending technology that scans available frequencies to ensure an uninterrupted datalink. In Ukraine, this has enabled drone operators to evade Russian jamming attempts and transmit HD video from as far as 80 kilometers away.

Back in the U.S., the Corona, California, fire department has employed new wearable versions of Doodle radios to set up ad hoc networks as they battle wildfires instead of being limited by the contours of cellular coverage, a serious issue in more rural parts of the state.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.