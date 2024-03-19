How Dusty Robotics maps a path to more efficient construction

Construction costs and schedules are notorious for veering way off course. Dusty Robotics’s path for getting them back under control starts with lines drawn on the floors of construction sites by a wheeled robot that can look like an orange-and-gray cybernetic pet.

The company’s FieldPrinter combines digitized versions of the layouts produced by professionals in separate building trades and then marks them on floors in a single pass. The process is faster than the traditional method of having groups of tradespeople use string and chalk lines to diagram their blueprints on floors, one at a time, and it makes it easier to discover any potential conflicts.

The concept got its first major commercial test at a medical office building project, where general contractor Skanska USA reported in August 2023 that Dusty’s “multi-trade layout” system saved $3 million and cut the project timeline by three months. Dusty says that in 2023 this system printed over 70 million square feet of building layout on more than 1,000 projects.

