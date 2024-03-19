How Gecko Robotics inspects hard-to-reach spaces

Gecko sends its infrastructure-inspection robots to places where many competitors don’t set foot—or wheel, tank tread, gripper, or any “other robot part. Many of its contracts involve specialized military hardware, such as U.S. Air Force ICBM silos and U.S. Navy destroyers and ballistic-missile submarines.

But Gecko has also built out a business checking up on such infrastructure facilities as power plants, storage tanks, and factories. Its robots employ ultrasonic sensors that scan surfaces and materials for signs of wear, corrosion, and other defects—and they do so much faster than human inspections. In the case of a warship inspection, Gecko estimates that it can save 36 days’ worth of person-hours on a checkup of its hull and rudder.

In August 2023, the company unveiled TOKA-5, a rapid ultrasonic inspection robot that can maneuver inside more confined areas; in October, it debuted Cantilever, a software platform that generates models of an infrastructure asset’s current and predicted health.

