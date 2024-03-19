How robots from Locus Robotics interact with humans in the factory

Locus Robotics began 2023 with a 10-digit achievement to its name: Its autonomous mobile robots, which select items in warehouses for customers, surpassed their 1 billionth pick.

Then in March, it rolled out LocusOne, a software platform that allows warehouse operators to orchestrate operations among different types of robots and alongside humans. For example, the company’s Locus Origin includes lidar and time-of-flight sensors for better situational awareness, plus a touchscreen tablet interface for interaction with people on the factory floor.

A deal with DHL followed in May that saw the shipping firm order 5,000 robots after passing 250 million picks using LocusOne. Locus now has more than 110 customers worldwide, with robots deployed at 300-plus sites and a reported 80% reduction in workplace injuries. In August, Locus reached 2 billion picks, and by the end of December it had crossed 2.5 billion.

