How Nearthlab is facilitating wind turbine inspections

The boom in wind turbine construction means all those new installations will need inspections to check up on their operations. Having humans climb up to turbine nacelles—the torpedo-shaped hubs housing the guts of a turbine—doesn’t scale nearly as well as having drones do the work.

Nearthlab’s contribution to this field is a software platform that works with off-the-shelf drones to automate turbine inspection. The first release, shipped in April 2022, only supported one make of drone, but an update delivered in March 2023 works with a far wider variety of drones and led to collaborations with such name-brand turbine manufacturers as Siemens Gamesa and Rio Energy.

Nearthlab says it can complete a turbine inspection with a compact, off-the-shelf drone in 15 minutes—doing so with humans would require three of them to spend a day at one turbine—and can cut turbine downtime by 95%. It says it’s now inspected 300,000 turbine blades worldwide.

