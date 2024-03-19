How Opentrons is expediting biotech research

Opentrons began life as a Kickstarter project to speed up biotech prototyping by freeing researchers from having to fill micropipettes by hand. Its Opentrons Flex liquid-handling robot, which launched in May 2023, takes this concept several steps further by letting researchers work with multiple samples at once, saving time and reducing errors in work that underpins such fields as genomic analysis and cancer research. Flex also supports “design-of-experiment” software systems that are bringing AI-powered insights to lab work.

Opentrons says Flex’s total cost of operations is a tenth of that of competing systems, and that it has a list of customers and partners that includes MIT and NYU. Earlier robots from Opentrons have delivered similar results: The biotech startup Retro Biosciences used Opentrons’s OT-2 robot to cut the cost of preparing samples for single-cell RNA sequencing from $260,000 to $26,000, and the company’s robots have a small enough footprint that a partnership with the San Diego Zoo put them to work in the Peruvian rainforest.

