Stratom is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the robotics category.

Why Stratom’s robots won an award from the U.S. Marine Corps

BY Rob Pegoraro1 minute read

Fueling, loading, and unloading vehicles can be dirty and dangerous work even when nobody is shooting at the vehicles, but Stratom is developing robots that not only take on those roles but can do so in military settings.

Stratom’s RAPID refueling system, for example, is based on earlier robotic systems that have been tested with the Army’s CH-47 and UH-60 helicopters, but it’s also designed for use in civil contexts such as mining and warehouses. Its Summit platform for off-road autonomy led to a 2022 award from the Marine Corps to develop a Remote Expeditionary Autonomous Pioneer (REAPr) uncrewed vehicle that can be flown in by a V-22 tilt-rotor then used for dangerous tasks like path- or mine-clearing.

In 2023, Stratom introduced its Autonomous Pallet Loader, a robot designed to move cargo on or off aircraft on both conventional ramps and off-road. And in November, the company won a contract from the Air Force to develop a prototype of an electric, autonomous-ready lift-truck platform to replace the 1950s-vintage design still used to load munitions onto planes.

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

Rob Pegoraro writes about computers, gadgets, telecom, social media, apps, and other things that beep or blink.

