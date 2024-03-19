How Teleo’s autonomous platform is solving the shortage of skilled construction drivers

The specialized machines used in mining and construction are expensive enough to purchase, but even after a dump truck, excavator, or front-end loader is paid off, it still needs trained people in its cab to operate it. The problem: These industries increasingly find that there aren’t enough of these people available.

Teleo aims to solve that problem with its Supervised Autonomy platform, a retrofit kit that can be installed on existing construction and mining machinery. With the help of Teleo’s on-site mesh network, the platform enables those vehicles to operate autonomously during simpler parts of the workday and under the remote control of a distant human operator during trickier tasks.

In 2023, Teleo announced its first eight customer orders from construction firms to add the system to 42 machines, some dating back to 2005, for use at 17 job sites in the U.S. and Europe.

