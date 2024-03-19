Keeping ice cream cold as the planet warms is an environmental challenge—Unilever has a solution

With 5 of the top 10 ice cream brands, a century of ice cream-making experience, and a billion-dollar R&D budget, Unilever has developed some tricks for optimizing the ice cream value chain. In particular, the brand claimed several breakthroughs in 2023 related to making ice cream more resilient to warmer temperatures.

Retail freezers are responsible for one–tenth of Unilever’s corporate CO2 footprint. That’s because a majority of the 3 million cases displaying Unilever ice creams in convenience stores are company owned. By setting freezer temperatures 10 degrees higher (the industry standard is 0 degrees Fahrenheit), Unilever learned it could slash emissions by 20% to 30%. But that meant reformulating ice creams so that taste, consistency, and mouthfeel wouldn’t be adversely affected by the warmer storage conditions.

Unilever experimented with temperatures and ingredient ratios, hoping to identify the moment when ice content—the key to firmness—stops being high and consistent. Results were tested in Germany and Indonesia. Ultimately, the company registered 12 patents for frozen desserts, ranging from coated bars to ice creams on a stick, mini cups, and ice pops.

Unilever hasn’t stated a timeframe for manually upping freezer temperatures in its 60 international markets. But in February 2023, it vowed that its reformulations would be made open-source once its team of scientists cracked the code. The brand upheld its promise in November, giving away the patented technology so that competitors can follow.