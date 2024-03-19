This tinned-fish company is really flexing its mussels

But unlike established European tentpole brands such as Ortiz and Jose Gourmet, Scout has distinguished itself by sourcing its conservas exclusively from local North American fisheries. That tack has brought success. This past year, picky American grocery shoppers purchased a boggling amount of Scout’s canned mussels (they remain “a product that we can barely keep in stock” the company says), alongside other seafood such as trout that’s fished more sustainably than tuna, salmon, or shrimp—sometimes referred to as “the chicken, beef, and pork of the sea.”

In March 2023, Scout added grab-and-go seafood snack kits to its offerings—think yellowfin tuna in olive oil packaged with toppings of herbs, nuts, seeds, and spices, plus a spork and cup to mix everything together. The kits routinely sell out.

Since a $4 million seed round in October 2022, Scout has quadrupled the brand’s distribution, from 1,500 U.S. and Canadian stores to more than 6,000, including Whole Foods and, in recent months, H-E-B and Meijer.