Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Scout is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the food category.

This tinned-fish company is really flexing its mussels

BY Clint Rainey1 minute read

Scout was buoyed by the tinned-fish fad that began during the pandemic.

But unlike established European tentpole brands such as Ortiz and Jose Gourmet, Scout has distinguished itself by sourcing its conservas exclusively from local North American fisheries. That tack has brought success. This past year, picky American grocery shoppers purchased a boggling amount of Scout’s canned mussels (they remain “a product that we can barely keep in stock” the company says), alongside other seafood such as trout that’s fished more sustainably than tuna, salmon, or shrimp—sometimes referred to as “the chicken, beef, and pork of the sea.”

In March 2023, Scout added grab-and-go seafood snack kits to its offerings—think yellowfin tuna in olive oil packaged with toppings of herbs, nuts, seeds, and spices, plus a spork and cup to mix everything together. The kits routinely sell out.

Since a $4 million seed round in October 2022, Scout has quadrupled the brand’s distribution, from 1,500 U.S. and Canadian stores to more than 6,000, including Whole Foods and, in recent months, H-E-B and Meijer.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

Explore Topics