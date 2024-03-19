Oatly is the first company to put carbon labels on food packages

Yet no company in America had tried to do this . . . until Oatly took the plunge in January 2023. That month, four Oatgurt labels began including the product’s climate footprint. (For mixed-berry Oatgurt it’s 1.9 kilograms of CO2e, as measured by CarbonCloud, a third party that has done assessments for Dole and dozens of others). These labels can peel back the curtain on food products’ climate impact, Oatly explained, the same way an FDA-mandated nutrition label reveals fat, sugar, and cholesterol content.

Footprints have been measured for and await their addition to labels of 12 more Oatly products, including all oat milks. Oatly has been putting these on packages for years in Europe, as have other climate-focused brands in the EU market, such as Quorn. In the United States, Oatly acknowledges that this kind of labeling is still unregulated and hard to vet, and merely by guilt-tripping Big Dairy for stonewalling against this self-disclosure, it stands to score points with American consumers. Regardless, the move marked a first for a major U.S. food company.

Oatly described it, at rollout, as the start down a long path to standardized carbon labels and, maybe one day, mandates. An “apples-to-apples comparison” can’t become reality, it argued, until other food companies follow suit and print figures on packaging voluntarily.