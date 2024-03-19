Fast company logo
For proving how much it values its products’ primary ingredient, Kind Snacks is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the food category.

Kind bars use a lot of almonds. Here’s how the company is making that more sustainable

BY Clint Rainey1 minute read

Kind Snacks is leading the charge for regenerative agriculture for its most-used ingredient.

In 2023, it launched the Almond Acres Initiative—a lab created to “find a kinder way” to grow the nuts that Kind puts into practically every bar it makes.

The brand partnered with one of the U.S.’s largest almond suppliers, California’s Ofi. Together, they are embarking on three years of intensive research on 500 acres where they’ll test out various combinations of regenerative practices in conjunction with modern farming technology.

Among the practices they’re testing are whole orchard recycling, using cover crops, adding compost and biochar, and harvesting nuts directly from the trees instead of the ground. Adopting any of those methods would make Kind, a subsidiary of Mars, an industry pioneer: Regenerative almond growing is almost nonexistent despite the commodity’s rap for sucking up more than its fair share of water.

Kind says the goal is to source 100% of its almonds from regenerative farms by 2030. Meanwhile, the lessons learned on Almond Acres will help it set future environmental targets, plus give the brand tools to help its own suppliers transition to more sustainable farming practices.

