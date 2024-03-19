Kind bars use a lot of almonds. Here’s how the company is making that more sustainable

In 2023, it launched the Almond Acres Initiative—a lab created to “find a kinder way” to grow the nuts that Kind puts into practically every bar it makes.

The brand partnered with one of the U.S.’s largest almond suppliers, California’s Ofi. Together, they are embarking on three years of intensive research on 500 acres where they’ll test out various combinations of regenerative practices in conjunction with modern farming technology.

Among the practices they’re testing are whole orchard recycling, using cover crops, adding compost and biochar, and harvesting nuts directly from the trees instead of the ground. Adopting any of those methods would make Kind, a subsidiary of Mars, an industry pioneer: Regenerative almond growing is almost nonexistent despite the commodity’s rap for sucking up more than its fair share of water.