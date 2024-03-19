How J.M. Smucker turned a humble school lunch staple into a powerhouse brand

J.M. Smucker is No. 12 on the list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2024 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

The Baltimore Ravens consumed 7,500 of the J.M. Smucker Co.’s frozen, crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on their way to the NFL’s 2023 playoffs. Drake ate an Uncrustables, as they’re known, midway through a performance. NFL siblings Travis and Jason Kelce admitted on their popular podcast that they eat the snack “more than anything else,” even if they don’t think it qualifies as a sandwich. “Either dumplings or empanadas,” they mused, or “more like an omelet,” and akin to “a jelly-filled doughnut.”

How did Uncrustables become a ubiquitous adult snack? Gradually, then suddenly (with apologies to Ernest Hemingway.) “This is a product that’s been around for a really long time,” acknowledges Smucker CMO Gail Hollander, referring to Uncrustables’ humble beginnings 25 years ago as a no-fuss school lunch option. “But it wasn’t really a brand.” The prime reason was, ironically, its popularity: Smucker produced 1 million Uncrustables per day in 2015, 3 million by 2022, and almost 5 million last year, yet has still struggled to keep up with demand. “The sandwiches are flying off the shelf and you want to fuel that,” Hollander explains, “but we had to be able to make enough.”

The company has spent years perfecting the form, focusing mostly on the bread so it would stay pillowy, air-pocket-free, and leakless. That required proprietary equipment as well as a special rounded loaf shape that Smucker won’t say much else about. “Imagine a scenario where we minimize all waste but design the softest bread,” offers senior VP Rebecca Scheidler, who oversees Uncrustables as Smucker’s general manager of the frozen handheld and spreads category.