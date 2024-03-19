Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch berries are finally more affordable. Here’s why

America, the land of plenty, is still a place where a half dozen premium strawberries can fetch more than a sawbuck.
This past year, Driscoll’s got busy democratizing specialty fruit in a way that only the Earth’s largest berry company could: by flooding supermarkets with designer berries at mass scale.
Driscoll’s has long reveled in the success achieved by its hallmark premium line, Sweetest Batch. One product in it, the extra-sweet blueberries, alone now represents 25% of its business during peak season. Yet these varieties had always been limited quantity, released once a year. Only 1% of Driscoll’s berries clear the threshold for premium, so the company had believed that the mass-production hurdle was insurmountable.
But in 2023, Driscoll’s reimagined the process and adjusted its incentive structure. In past seasons, growers were assessed on output and physical properties: Will these berries look appealing on the shelf?
Previously hard to measure, flavor has became a key criterion. Fancy infrared matter analyzers were distributed to measure the degrees of Brix (or amount of sugar compounds that determine flavor) inside berries.
Agtech startup Mineral was recruited, meanwhile, to crunch billions of farm data points to understand better what drove berry yield. Driscoll’s claims that the innovations allowed it to harvest its greatest-ever volume of premium berries.
Cost was the final mass-marketing hurdle. Driscoll’s now routinely puts a $4 price tag onto 10-ounce packs of Sweetest Batch berries.
