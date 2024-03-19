Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

For meating the moment, Chomps is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the food category.

Jerky without nitrates, additives, or sugar: How Chomps chewed through the competition

BY Clint Rainey1 minute read

Chomps excels at making one thing: jerky that is nutritious, sustainable, and rigorously sourced.

It stands out in a crowded industry where the competition often more closely resembles “candy bars for people who are into fitness,” to quote Chomps cofounders Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali.

The two paleo-dieting CrossFit pals got to work after they couldn’t find a healthy beef jerky. Their brand uses simple salt and celery juice for curing, eschewing nitrates, additives, and even sugar. Meat for Chomps’ six beef jerkies is sourced from a Tasmanian farmer network called Cape Grim Beef, where cows graze on grass grown in red volcanic soil. The sustainably produced venison comes from New Zealand, the world’s leader in deer farming. It’s hard to beat American turkey though, so Chomps’ trio of turkey flavors uses antibiotic-free birds from U.S. producers in four states.

The brand’s sales have quadrupled over the past three years, from under $60 million to more than $244 million. In a sector dominated by mystery meat protein cylinders and, increasingly, brands that wield red meat as a cudgel in the culture wars, Chomps—a minority co-owned brand that stresses sustainability and personal relationships with farmers who treat the land and animals right—is a breath of fresh air.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

Explore Topics