Jerky without nitrates, additives, or sugar: How Chomps chewed through the competition

It stands out in a crowded industry where the competition often more closely resembles “candy bars for people who are into fitness,” to quote Chomps cofounders Pete Maldonado and Rashid Ali.

The two paleo-dieting CrossFit pals got to work after they couldn’t find a healthy beef jerky. Their brand uses simple salt and celery juice for curing, eschewing nitrates, additives, and even sugar. Meat for Chomps’ six beef jerkies is sourced from a Tasmanian farmer network called Cape Grim Beef, where cows graze on grass grown in red volcanic soil. The sustainably produced venison comes from New Zealand, the world’s leader in deer farming. It’s hard to beat American turkey though, so Chomps’ trio of turkey flavors uses antibiotic-free birds from U.S. producers in four states.

The brand’s sales have quadrupled over the past three years, from under $60 million to more than $244 million. In a sector dominated by mystery meat protein cylinders and, increasingly, brands that wield red meat as a cudgel in the culture wars, Chomps—a minority co-owned brand that stresses sustainability and personal relationships with farmers who treat the land and animals right—is a breath of fresh air.