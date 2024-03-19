Banza can’t stop making new chickpea pasta shapes. It’s also taking over the freezer aisle

Banza , the patron saint of chickpea pasta, aspires to make every one of the hundreds of shapes of regular pasta in chickpea form.

In June, it added bucatini—a difficult shape to perfect without gluten, it turns out—to its lineup of now 16 pastas, making the brand’s vivid papaya-orange boxes feel even more omnipresent in Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, and Target aisles. The brand’s distribution increased by 50% in 2023, allowing it to climb in rank to America’s No. 5 pasta maker, trailing century-old legacy brands like Barilla, De Cecco, and Ronzoni.

Making better-for-you pasta was Banza’s initial mission, but the company has now expanded to see the potential in transforming chickpeas into nutrient-denser versions of consumer favorites that exist outside the pantry.

That largely means competing in the frozen aisle, and Banza showed up there in September with a trio of firsts from a big player in the category—plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip waffles made with chickpeas—that marked its entry into breakfast. The fall brought its first-ever pizza collaboration, as well: the Banza x Tabasco Hotter by the Bite pie, drizzled with a blend of hot sauces that intensify towards the crust, giving the ‘za its cautionary name.