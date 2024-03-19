Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

For bucatini-ing the trend, Banza is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the food category.

Banza can’t stop making new chickpea pasta shapes. It’s also taking over the freezer aisle

BY Clint Rainey1 minute read

Banza, the patron saint of chickpea pasta, aspires to make every one of the hundreds of shapes of regular pasta in chickpea form.

In June, it added bucatini—a difficult shape to perfect without gluten, it turns out—to its lineup of now 16 pastas, making the brand’s vivid papaya-orange boxes feel even more omnipresent in Whole Foods, Walmart, Costco, and Target aisles. The brand’s distribution increased by 50% in 2023, allowing it to climb in rank to America’s No. 5 pasta maker, trailing century-old legacy brands like Barilla, De Cecco, and Ronzoni.

Making better-for-you pasta was Banza’s initial mission, but the company has now expanded to see the potential in transforming chickpeas into nutrient-denser versions of consumer favorites that exist outside the pantry.

That largely means competing in the frozen aisle, and Banza showed up there in September with a trio of firsts from a big player in the category—plain, blueberry, and chocolate chip waffles made with chickpeas—that marked its entry into breakfast. The fall brought its first-ever pizza collaboration, as well: the Banza x Tabasco Hotter by the Bite pie, drizzled with a blend of hot sauces that intensify towards the crust, giving the ‘za its cautionary name.

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands. He has covered the anti-ESG movement, rumors of a Big Meat psyop against plant-based proteins, Chick-fil-A's quest to walk the narrow path to growth, as well as Starbucks's pivot from a progressive brandinto one that's far more Chinese. More

Explore Topics