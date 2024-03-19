The most innovative companies in security for 2024

Even in a year marked by wars, inflation, and mass layoffs, spending on cybersecurity surged, as companies scrambled to confront a growing tangle of threats. The cyber economy grew exponentially faster than the global economy in 2023, even outpacing growth in the tech sector, and for good reason. The World Economic Forum predicts that cyber insecurity will be one of the world’s top risks for the next two years, just behind misinformation, extreme weather, and societal polarization. The challenges posed by bad actors online are growing bigger and more complex, with the growth of cloud computing, internet of things, and—lest we forget—generative AI, which threatens to supercharge fraud, data theft, and ransomware attacks.

To keep a step ahead, cybersecurity companies are also investing in AI, with tools that not only surface hidden threats, but proactively identify critical data and the unlocked back doors that hackers could use to get it. Founded by veterans of the Israeli military’s Unit 8200, Cyera uses machine learning to find sensitive data across an organization in real time and develop possible fixes; security managers can now query the data with natural language, and use tools to protect the data that employees feed to programs like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Talon Cyber Security, another Israeli-founded firm, added a similar feature to its enterprise browser, which helps keep employee access to web services secure, regardless of device or location.

To battle a rise in ransomware, Texas-based Halcyon uses machine learning to identify and block infections prior to execution, and, failing that, an automated key capture and decryption capability to restore data without the need for ransom payments. To detect signs of fraud—responsible for an estimated record loss of $48 billion globally in 2023—Sift’s platform scans billions of events a month to block bad actors in real time. Other companies are helping organizations not only better prepare their systems for cyberattacks but keep their data hygiene in tip-top shape. DataGrail helps organizations better track their privacy obligations, map user data, and streamline personal data requests, while Vanta helps companies track and meet regulatory and industry standards. The hope is to build systems that are not only safe from hackers but trustworthy to users, too, at a time when trust is in short supply.

For simplifying the arduous work of security compliance