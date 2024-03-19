Coffee-growing land is growing scarce. This beanless alternative has the industry abuzz

Why alt-coffee, you may wonder? Allergies to coffee are exceedingly rare.

It’s because half of all coffee-growing land could be nonarable by 2050. Meanwhile, the industry is busy demolishing almost 10 Central Parks’ worth of rainforest each day.

Under development since 2019, Atomo Coffee’s solution is a reverse-engineered beanless coffee that matches the 28 compounds found in conventional coffee but is made from such upcycled ingredients as date pits, lemon and sunflower seeds, and caffeine left over from decaf tea. It was the talk of the 2023 New York Coffee Festival, where the product debuted last October.

Beyond using 94% less water and producing 93% fewer carbon emissions, Atomo contends that its alternative is an upgrade at the molecular level too; it is lower in acidity than traditional coffee and higher in antioxidants, offering what the brand dubs a “clean caffeine” experience.