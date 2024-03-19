This new ice cream is both easier on the stomach and easier on the land

Alec’s Ice Cream, which hit store shelves in May 2023, does not contain the milk protein A1, which arose in a genetic mutation ages ago and has been linked to digestive issues and inflammation.

Alec’s Ice Cream, by contrast, pushes O.G. milk, containing A2, which has shown signs of being better for the 120 million Americans with dairy sensitivities.

And there’s more to Alec’s “better ice cream” pitch: Upon its debut, the brand became the first regenerative organic option in U.S. stores. Sugar is sourced from the Native Green Cane Project (the planet’s first regenerative organic producer), and all the A2 milk comes from Northern California’s Alexandre Family Farm (the first organic regeneratively managed dairy).

Sales saw a fourfold increase in 2023, and 2,000 stores now carry Alec’s products. For 2024, it’s adding ingredients from other regenerative pioneers who are working to rescue their own commodities. These include almonds from an orchard that uses a fraction of the usual water; coffee from the first regenerative organic purveyor, Groundwork; and bananas from smallholder farmers committed to regenerative agroforestry in Nicaragua.