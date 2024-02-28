BY Elissaveta M. Brandon3 minute read

Humans dress for to the seasons. What if brands did, too?

Design firm Metalab has just rolled out a major rebrand. The company, which has designed interfaces for the likes of Slack, Headspace, and most recently, James Clear’s Atoms app, is reinventing itself with a polished logo, a refined wordmark, and a brand new typeface. It’s also putting its own spin on the ever-popular, shape-shifting logo with a logo that can change with the seasons. This doesn’t mean that Metalab is planning to change its logo every three months—Metalab’s definition of seasonality is pretty loose. But it does mean that whenever the company is ready for a change of clothes, it can dip into its wardrobe and put on a new dress to match any occasion. [Image: Metalab] Metalab’s rebrand was long overdue. As marketing manager Taylor Odgers explains, the company launched in 2006 but has matured quite a bit since then. For one, it expanded its services from interface design to product research, strategy, development and brand. It expanded its client base, too, going from startups to institutions like The Atlantic or Yahoo.

Over the past 18 years then, the company has been evolving, but the brand has not. Now, Metalab 2.0 is here—starting with the wordmark. The old wordmark used to be typeset with a capital L, meaning that despite being one word, the company’s name read closer to two words. The new wordmark simply reads Metalab with a lowercase “l” and a brand-new typeface. [Image: Metalab] VP of design Sara Vienna, who led the rebrand together with brand director Matt Ellis and the rest of the Metalab team, says that MetaLab (with a capital L) reflects a trend in the early 2000s, where many startups took to borrowing from the science lingo and applying words like “lab” to the tech world. “We appreciate the throwback, but we needed to evolve and grow up a bit,” she says. (It probably didn’t help that the old version also prompted obvious parallels with a certain other company that owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp.) [Image: Metalab] The brand’s color palette and the company logo hadn’t aged well either. The former, once dominated by a bright purple that used to take up 99% of the website’s landing page, has been distilled into a more nuanced palette where bright purple only makes up 5%. The latter, which used to look like a geometric flower with a star in its center, has been refined to a simpler star with sharper corners and a hollowed center. “It’s part of us growing up, refining the angles,” says Vienna.

[Image: Metalab] The upgraded star can also spin and multiply, forming a complex pattern that is meant to symbolize the infinite number of possibilities a design project comes with. (That it resembles a Moroccan zellij tile is a nice perk.) [Image: Metalab] Together, the wordmark, the new typeface, and the color palette form the core assets of the new brand identity. These core assets won’t change until further notice. But other assets, like the star-shaped icon and the way it’s leveraged, can change. For now, Metalab is launching its new brand identity with a 3D version of the star that looks like it’s dressed in the metallic skin of a helium balloon. Next up, the star could don a fuzzy coat, or a steely armature. “We’re anticipating some of the potential directions but purposefully not planning it,” says Vienna. “We like the fluidity of being able to say ‘this really feels like it’s time to update, what do we want to do right now? What are we inspired by?’” [Image: Metalab] The 3D icon will feature prominently on the website, but the brand is also planning to experiment with various styles in places like hiring assets, where the template will remain the same but the icon’s texture will vary depending on which position they’re hiring for.