Alternative protein brands are suddenly dominant players in the grocery aisles. Here’s why these brands rank among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in food.

Oatly, Banza, and Kind Snacks are driving change within the entire food industry. Here’s how

BY Clint Rainey3 minute read

Once a health-food store alternative, plant proteins have by now sunk extensive roots into the industries they arrived to disrupt. The burger joints sell alt-meat. The yogurt aisle is a quarter vegan. Is there a protein category left where one product hasn’t rechristened itself as “functional” by adding mushroom?

The fact is that yesterday’s upstarts have now blossomed into well-known brands, even industry forces—and are beginning to behave like it too. Over the past year, many concentrated on diversifying their SKUs and sales channels and innovating their supply chains over winning new consumers.

“Certainly, to become a large brand, you need to create a disruptive product and showcase to people why it’s better,” says Jennifer Stojkovic, general partner at Joyful Ventures, a VC fund focused on alt-proteins. “But the true innovation starts happening up the supply chain. Now that these brands have this level of market share, I think you’re going to see them start to get a little more creative here.”

When a company achieves a certain staying power—well before the billion-dollar revenue mark, Stojkovic contends, perhaps as low as $10 million or $50 million—streamlining the way it procures its ingredients makes sense. Margins at that scale have a profound effect; saving pennies can start to add up to millions.

Clint Rainey is a Fast Company contributor based in New York who reports on business, often food brands.

