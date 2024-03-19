Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Why Arkose Labs is one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in the security sector.

Bots can now pass CAPTCHA tests—this security company offers a backstop

BY Alex Pasternack1 minute read

Bots can be used at scale to steal usernames and passwords, take over accounts, and illegally scrape data. With AI getting increasingly better at seeming human—and passing the web’s all-too-familiar CAPTCHA tests—organizations are eager to find better defenses.

Arkose Labs‘s Bot Manager detects malicious bots using network information, IP addresses, and other information, along with a new kind of CAPTCHA that asks users to perform more complex tasks, from solving logic puzzles to rotating a 3D picture of an animal. 

Bot Manager launched in late 2022, and the company added new features in 2023, such as one in February that’s specifically aimed at preventing bots and bad actors from using fake or throwaway email addresses. In April, it bolstered Bot Manager with the ability to foil the most sophisticated phishing attacks. That same month, to back up its anti-fraud claims, Arkose Labs introduced a $1 million commercial guarantee in the event of credential stuffing, SMS toll fraud attacks, and card testing getting past Bot Manager.

In December, it worked with Microsoft to disrupt Storm-1152, allegedly one of the largest and most notorious threat actor groups to build cybercrime-as-a-service (CaaS) businesses.

advertisement

Explore the full 2024 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 606 organizations that are reshaping industries and culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact across 58 categories, including advertising, artificial intelligence, design, sustainability, and more.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alex Pasternack is a contributing editor at Fast Company who covers technology and science, and the founding editor of Vice's Motherboard. Reach him at apasternack@fastcompany.com and on Twitter at @pasternack More

Explore Topics