Bots can now pass CAPTCHA tests—this security company offers a backstop

Bots can be used at scale to steal usernames and passwords, take over accounts, and illegally scrape data. With AI getting increasingly better at seeming human—and passing the web’s all-too-familiar CAPTCHA tests—organizations are eager to find better defenses.

Arkose Labs‘s Bot Manager detects malicious bots using network information, IP addresses, and other information, along with a new kind of CAPTCHA that asks users to perform more complex tasks, from solving logic puzzles to rotating a 3D picture of an animal.

Bot Manager launched in late 2022, and the company added new features in 2023, such as one in February that’s specifically aimed at preventing bots and bad actors from using fake or throwaway email addresses. In April, it bolstered Bot Manager with the ability to foil the most sophisticated phishing attacks. That same month, to back up its anti-fraud claims, Arkose Labs introduced a $1 million commercial guarantee in the event of credential stuffing, SMS toll fraud attacks, and card testing getting past Bot Manager.

In December, it worked with Microsoft to disrupt Storm-1152, allegedly one of the largest and most notorious threat actor groups to build cybercrime-as-a-service (CaaS) businesses.